Atyrau rgn reports more COVID-19 cases

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - Atyrau region has reported 23 symptomatic cases of the COVID-19 virus in the last 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent has learnt from the regional administration's press service.

Out of the fresh COVID-19 patients, 21 have been reported in Atyrau city, including 12 men and 9 women. Some were undergoing screening procedures to detect the disease, while others sought medical help after experiencing the clinical symptoms of SARS. The coronavirus infection has also been found in two residents of Zhylyoi district, who were undergoing examinations as contacts. All the patients have been treated under the medical protocol in infectious hospitals. Their circle of contacts has been placed under medical supervision. Disinfection works are in place.

The number of COVID-19 patients in Atyrau region stands at 1,640 with 1,376 recovered patients.

The last 24 hours have seen 492 new coronavirus cases identified countrywide, with a 2.3% daily rise.