Atyrau rgn reports lowest figure of COVID-19 cases in last 2 weeks

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Atyrau region has added 126 fresh daily coronavirus cases – the lowest figure over the past two weeks, Kazinform correspondent reports

The press service of the health office of Atyrau region said that 126 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in the region in the past 24 hours. Of the daily case count, Atyrau city has logged 85 infections. 36 more COVID-19 cases have been detected as a result of screenings at the Tengiz oilfield.

Four daily cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in the region’s Inderisk district, and one in Makhambet district.

According to the press service, of the 126 daily cases, 75 are with symptoms and 51 without symptoms. 643 people have beaten the virus in the region over the past day.

7,624 residents of Atyrau region with COVID-19 are under treatment at home, 170 are being treated at the modular hospital, 176 at the second regional hospital, 53 at the phthisiopulmonary center, 73 at the cardiology center, 83 at the railway hospital, 279 at the district infectious diseases hospitals, 53 at the regional hospital, 76 at the dormitories, and 451 at the infectious diseases hospital at the Tengiz oilfield.

The region remains in the «red zone» for the COVID-19 spread.