Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Healthcare

Atyrau rgn reports 75 more COVID-19 cases

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
7 January 2021, 16:33
Atyrau rgn reports 75 more COVID-19 cases

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Atyrau region is still in the coronavirus ‘red’ zone. Over the past 24 hours the region detected 75 more COVID-19 cases, the sanitary and epidemiological control department reports.

17 of them were recorded in Atyrau city, 45 at Tengiz oilfield. 23 of them have clinical symptoms of the disease.

91 patients are staying at the regional infectious diseases hospital, 43 at district hospitals, and 816 at Tengiz. 52 people recovered from coronavirus in the region in the last 24 hours.


Atyrau region   Coronavirus  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings