Atyrau rgn registers 340 cases of COVID-19 over past day

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 340 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Atyrau region over the past day, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the health office of Atyrau region, of the 340, 230 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Atyrau city. 28 fresh daily COVID-19 cases have been detected as a result of screenings at the Tengiz oilfield.

The region’s Zhylynoisk district has reported 26 daily cases, Inderisk district– 11, Isatay district – 11, Kyzylkugunsk district – 12, Kurmangazinsk – 11, Makatsk district – five, and Makhambet district – six.

Out of the total fresh daily COVID-19 cases, 230 are with symptoms and 110 without symptoms. The region has also reported 258 fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries.

As of today, 5,333 people are under coronavirus treatment at home, 195 at the modular hospital, 200 at the second regional hospital, 76 at the phthisiopulmonary center, 105 at the cardiocenter, 108 at the railway hospital, 410 at the district infectious diseases hospitals,94 at the regional hospital, 108 at the dormitories, and 440 at the infectious diseases hospital at the Tengiz oilfield.

Atyrau region is in the «dark red zone» for the spread of the coronavirus infection.

The occupancy rate of the infectious diseases beds stands at 56.4% and that of ICU beds – 70% in the region.