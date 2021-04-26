Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Atyrau region

Atyrau rgn receives first batch of Kazakh QazVac COVID-19 vaccine doses

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
26 April 2021, 15:39
Atyrau rgn receives first batch of Kazakh QazVac COVID-19 vaccine doses

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – The first 2,000 doses of Kazakhstan’s QazVac COVID-19 vaccine were delivered to Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the press service of the region’s health office.

According to Askhan Baiduvaliyev, Head of Atyrau region’s Health Office, the first 2,000 doses of the QazVac vaccine arrived in Atyrau city on last Sunday, April 25. They are to be distributed to two vaccination sites at clinics No.4 and 7 in Atyrau city.

He said that the QazCovid-in vaccine is a two-dose vaccine which does not require ultra-cold storage and may be stored in the refrigerator between 2°C and 8°C.

Notably, the first 50,000 doses of the Kazakh QazVac COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Research Institute for Biological Safety Problems have already been shipped to all regions of the country. Kazakh Health Minister Alexei Tsoi was among the first to receive the QAZVAK vaccine.

Atyrau region   Coronavirus   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings