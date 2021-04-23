Atyrau rgn receives 17 thou Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine doses

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 17 thousand doses of the Sputnik V vaccine have been delivered to Atyrau region, 7 thousand of which allocated to vaccine employers at the Tengiz oilfield, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the press service of the health office of Atyrau region.

Another batch of the Sputnik V vaccine has been delivered today to Atyrau city from the Aktobe pharmaceutical hub. The vaccines are shipped and distributed to 25 vaccination sites in the special freezers to maintain the necessary temperature.

Atyrau region received a total of 32,200 doses of the vaccine in the period from February 1 to April 23, 2021. The first dose of the vaccine has been administered to 15,018 residents of the region, while 3,535 have received both doses of the vaccine.

To extent the COVID-19 immunization coverage extra vaccination sites are to be opened at the trade centers of Atyrau city.

Seven mobile vaccination crews are to be deployed in the region to vaccinate employers of the large enterprises.