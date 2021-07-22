Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Atyrau rgn receives 10 thousand doses of 2nd COVID-19 vaccine jab

Adlet Seilkhanov
22 July 2021, 15:45
ATYRAU. KAZINFROM – 10 thousand doses of the second component of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine have arrived in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of Atyrau region’s health office, 10 thousand doses of the second component of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine have been delivered from the pharmaceutical hub of Aktobe city to Atyrau region. The vaccines are being shipped to the region’s vaccination centers.

As of July 21, 77,109 people of the region have received the second COVID-19 vaccine jabs.

There are 41 vaccination centers, including 10 mobile medical crews, in the region.

Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.


