Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Atyrau region

    Atyrau rgn ranks highest in the nation for per capita COVID-19 testing

    15 April 2021, 08:20

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - 906,294 people have been tested for the coronavirus infection in Atyrau region since the onset of the pandemic, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    In total, 906,294 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Atyrau region since the pandemic began. 395 COVID-19 PCR tests have been carried out this year, which is the highest per capita figure for the country. The average daily number of COVID-19 PCR tests stands at 4,272 in April.

    15 COVID-19 testing laboratories with the total capacity of 8,300 PCR tests a day operate across the region.

    Atyrau region is still in the «red zone» for the spread of COVID-19. Mass COVID-19 vaccination is underway in the region.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Atyrau region Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Silvio Berlusconi has died aged 86
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    2 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    3 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    4 Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
    5 Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region