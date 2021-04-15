Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Atyrau rgn ranks highest in the nation for per capita COVID-19 testing

Adlet Seilkhanov
15 April 2021, 08:20
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - 906,294 people have been tested for the coronavirus infection in Atyrau region since the onset of the pandemic, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In total, 906,294 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Atyrau region since the pandemic began. 395 COVID-19 PCR tests have been carried out this year, which is the highest per capita figure for the country. The average daily number of COVID-19 PCR tests stands at 4,272 in April.

15 COVID-19 testing laboratories with the total capacity of 8,300 PCR tests a day operate across the region.

Atyrau region is still in the «red zone» for the spread of COVID-19. Mass COVID-19 vaccination is underway in the region.


