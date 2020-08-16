Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Atyrau rgn prolongs quarantine restrictions

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
16 August 2020, 11:06
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Atyrau region prolonged quarantine restrictions from August 17 until August 31, 2020.

Public transport and movement of people will be forbidden from 11:00 p.m. until 06:00 a.m. but for emergency services, police, sanitary and epidemiological service.

Rail service to Nur-Sultan, Almaty cities, Aktobe and Mangistau regions will be suspended.

The regulation of the state chief sanitary doctor of the region bans holding of mass events, exhibitions, forums, conferences, family gatherings.

Inter-urban, inter-district and commuter traffic will also be suspended.


