Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Atyrau region

    Atyrau rgn posts 618 fresh daily COVID-19 cases

    11 August 2021, 14:40

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Atyrau region has added 618 fresh coronavirus cases over the past day, Kazinform correspondent reports

    The press service of the health office of Atyrau region said that 618 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in the region in the past 24 hours. Of the daily case count, Atyrau city has logged 423 infections. 65 more COVID-19 cases detected as a result of screenings have been added at the Tengiz oilfield

    58 daily cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in the region’s Zhylynoisk district, 15 in Inderisk district, 16 in Isatay district, 11 in Kyzylkoginsk district, 16 in Kurmangazinsk district, six in Makatsk district, and eight in Makhambet district.

    According to the press service, of the 618 daily cases, 380 are with symptoms and 238 without symptoms. 284 people have beaten the virus in the region over the past day.

    6,428 residents of Atyrau region with COVID-19 are under treatment at home, 180 are being treated at the modular hospital, 195 at the second regional hospital, 96 at the phthisiopulmonary center, 98 at the cardiocenter, 106 at the railway hospital, 395 at the district infectious diseases hospitals, 121 at the regional hospital, 124 at the dormitories, and 410 at the infectious diseases hospital at the Tengiz oilfield.

    The region is still in the «dark red zone» in terms of the spread of the coronavirus infection.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Atyrau region Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Silvio Berlusconi has died aged 86
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    2 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    3 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    4 Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
    5 Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region