Atyrau rgn posts 618 fresh daily COVID-19 cases

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Atyrau region has added 618 fresh coronavirus cases over the past day, Kazinform correspondent reports

The press service of the health office of Atyrau region said that 618 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in the region in the past 24 hours. Of the daily case count, Atyrau city has logged 423 infections. 65 more COVID-19 cases detected as a result of screenings have been added at the Tengiz oilfield

58 daily cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in the region’s Zhylynoisk district, 15 in Inderisk district, 16 in Isatay district, 11 in Kyzylkoginsk district, 16 in Kurmangazinsk district, six in Makatsk district, and eight in Makhambet district.

According to the press service, of the 618 daily cases, 380 are with symptoms and 238 without symptoms. 284 people have beaten the virus in the region over the past day.

6,428 residents of Atyrau region with COVID-19 are under treatment at home, 180 are being treated at the modular hospital, 195 at the second regional hospital, 96 at the phthisiopulmonary center, 98 at the cardiocenter, 106 at the railway hospital, 395 at the district infectious diseases hospitals, 121 at the regional hospital, 124 at the dormitories, and 410 at the infectious diseases hospital at the Tengiz oilfield.

The region is still in the «dark red zone» in terms of the spread of the coronavirus infection.