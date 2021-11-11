Go to the main site
    Atyrau rgn posts 24 fresh daily COVID-19 cases

    11 November 2021, 15:39

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 24 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Atyrau region in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Of the 24 COVID-19 fresh cases, 16 have been registered in Atyrau city. The Tengiz oilfield has reported two fresh COVID-19 cases as a result of screenings. The region’s Zhylyoisk and Isatai districts have each reported two infections, and Kurmangazinsk district – four.

    Out of the 24 fresh daily cases, 16 are with symptoms and eight are without symptoms.

    Over the past day, 27 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the region.

    154 residents of Atyrau region are under coronavirus treatment at home, 97 at the modular hospital, four at the second regional hospital, 16 at the district infectious diseases hospitals, and 39 at the hospital at the Tengiz oilfield.

    Earlier it was reported that the occupancy rate stands at 22.6% at the infectious diseases hospitals and ICU occupancy – 18.7% in Atyrau region.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

