Atyrau rgn introduces quarantine changes

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Atyrau region has introduced quarantine changes following the decision of the region’s chief medical officers, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The recent changes ban the operation of facilities including karaoke, billiard, computer clubs, and so on, foot courts, banquet halls, and betting shops.

Trade and entertainment centers, shopping houses, trade networks (except for food markets, pharmacies and eateries housed in them) are allowed to run until 05:00pm on Sundays. They are to operate up until 10:00pm during week days with 35% occupancy, observation of social distancing, sanitary and disinfection requirements.

Indoor food and non-food markets are allowed to operate up until 08:00pm on week days, and 05:00pm on Sundays on condition of observation of sanitary and disinfection requirements.

Moreover, starting October 26 cinemas are to resume their operation with the occupancy rate of 30% allowed.

Most facilities are said to suspend their running on weekends and holidays, except for groceries and pharmacies, and catering facilities.



