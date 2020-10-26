Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Atyrau rgn Governor reports on socioeconomic development

    26 October 2020, 19:49

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Head of State received Governor of Atyrau region Makhambet Dosmukhambetov, the Akorda press service informs.

    The governor reported on the region’s socioeconomic development for the past 9 months, creation of new jobs under the Employment Roadmap, ensuring industrial growth and attraction of investments.

    Following the meeting the Head of State charged the Governor a number of tasks, including those aimed at raising people’s welfare and settlement of ecological issues.

    The President also charged to take the region's epidemiological situation under control.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Atyrau region President of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    2 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    3 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    4 Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
    5 Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region