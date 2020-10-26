Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Atyrau rgn Governor reports on socioeconomic development

  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
26 October 2020, 19:49
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Head of State received Governor of Atyrau region Makhambet Dosmukhambetov, the Akorda press service informs.

The governor reported on the region’s socioeconomic development for the past 9 months, creation of new jobs under the Employment Roadmap, ensuring industrial growth and attraction of investments.

Following the meeting the Head of State charged the Governor a number of tasks, including those aimed at raising people’s welfare and settlement of ecological issues.

The President also charged to take the region's epidemiological situation under control.

Atyrau region   President of Kazakhstan   
