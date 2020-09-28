Atyrau rgn extends quarantine restrictions

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Atyrau region has extended the quarantine restrictions following the order of the region’s chief medical officer, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the order, the restrictions have been prolonged up to October 12, 2020.

Under the order, operation of leisure facilities, including karaoke, billiard, computer, night, bowling clubs and others, cinemas (expect outdoor ones), betting shops falls under the ban.

State bodies, quasi-sector bodies, national companies as well as businesses are allowed to run on a condition of observation of social distancing and given sanitation and disinfection are in place.

Outdoor eateries will run from 08:00am to 12:00pm and will be limited to not more than 50 visitors at once who are obliged to follow a 2-meter distancing rule.

It is also said that operation of trade houses, shopping and entertainment malls, except for groceries and pharmacies, and indoor consumer markets (selling goods and foodstuffs) will also be restricted during weekends and holidays.

It is also said that the quarantine restrictions still remain at the Tengiz oilfield.