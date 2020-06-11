Go to the main site
    Atyrau rgn confirms 5 more coronavirus cases

    11 June 2020, 15:00

    ATYRAU REGION. KAZINFORM Atyrau region confirmed five more coronavirus cases, the regional administration’s press service reports.

    Three of them, including two women and a man, are from Atyrau. All of them had flu symptoms. Another two are from Kyzylkogii district. One of them had a contact with the coronavirus-positive patient. All the contacts will be traced for further monitoring. Disinfection works were held at hotbeds.

    As of today there are 1,232 coronavirus cases in the region, 876 recovered.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Atyrau region Coronavirus
