Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Atyrau region

Atyrau rgn confirms 5 more coronavirus cases

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
11 June 2020, 15:00
Atyrau rgn confirms 5 more coronavirus cases

ATYRAU REGION. KAZINFORM Atyrau region confirmed five more coronavirus cases, the regional administration’s press service reports.

Three of them, including two women and a man, are from Atyrau. All of them had flu symptoms. Another two are from Kyzylkogii district. One of them had a contact with the coronavirus-positive patient. All the contacts will be traced for further monitoring. Disinfection works were held at hotbeds.

As of today there are 1,232 coronavirus cases in the region, 876 recovered.


Atyrau region   Coronavirus  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA