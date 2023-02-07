Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Atyrau region

Atyrau rgn closes road due to worsening weather

7 February 2023, 18:12
Atyrau rgn closes road due to worsening weather

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - Republican road Atyrau-Astrakhan has been closed down as heavy snow and blizzard hit Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the police department of the region, a republican road linking cities Atyrau and Astrakhan was closed to traffic starting this afternoon due to worsening weather conditions in Atyrau region.

Due to heavy snowfall the residents were reminded to strictly observe driving rules in difficult weather conditions.


Related news
Kazakh capital and 4 rgns to brace for sleet
Weather warning in place for most Kazakhstan
Unstable weather predicted in Kazakhstan over next 3 days
Теги:
Read also
Kazakh capital and 4 rgns to brace for sleet
Bad weather shuts down roads in 3 regions of Kazakhstan
Avalanches may possibly descend in E Kazakhstan
Weather warning in place for most Kazakhstan
Inclement weather forecast for Kazakhstan midweek
Unsteady weather forecast in Kazakhstan Feb 19
Kazakhstan to brace for snow and ground blizzard Feb 18
Storm alert is in effect in 15 regions of Kazakhstan
News Partner
Popular
1 TCO to supply its processed commercial gas to Kazakhstan’s domestic market
2 President Tokayev instructs government to conduct analysis of situation in agriculture
3 Supply of Kazakhstan’s oil to Germany delayed
4 1,200 Kazakhstani pupils to vie to compete at FIRST 2023 World Robotics Championships
5 Over 29mln tonnes of oil produced at Tengiz oilfield in 2022

News