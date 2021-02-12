Go to the main site
    Atyrau rgn carries out almost 7 thou COVID-19 PCR tests a day

    12 February 2021, 07:40

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Atyrau region conducts nearly 7 thousand COVID-19 PCR tests each day, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the press service of the region’s health department, the number of daily PCR tests for COVID-19 carried out in Atyrau region has reached 6,931 compared to 6,081 tests on January 6 this year. It is noted that the total number of the tests conducted has exceeded the region’s population: there were 101,493 tests per 100,000 people.

    Notably, 12 COVID-19 PCR testing laboratories operate in the region. 666 thousand COVID-19 tests by PCR have been carried out throughout the region since the pandemic began.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

