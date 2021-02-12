Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Atyrau region

Atyrau rgn carries out almost 7 thou COVID-19 PCR tests a day

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
12 February 2021, 07:40
Atyrau rgn carries out almost 7 thou COVID-19 PCR tests a day

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Atyrau region conducts nearly 7 thousand COVID-19 PCR tests each day, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the region’s health department, the number of daily PCR tests for COVID-19 carried out in Atyrau region has reached 6,931 compared to 6,081 tests on January 6 this year. It is noted that the total number of the tests conducted has exceeded the region’s population: there were 101,493 tests per 100,000 people.

Notably, 12 COVID-19 PCR testing laboratories operate in the region. 666 thousand COVID-19 tests by PCR have been carried out throughout the region since the pandemic began.

Atyrau region   Coronavirus   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings