    Atyrau rgn administers 1st COVID-19 vaccine jab to over 180 thou residents

    24 August 2021, 12:50

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Over 180 thousand residents of Atyrau region have received at least one jab of COVID-19 vaccine, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Over the past day, 2,302 Atyrau region residents have received the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine.

    Those vaccinated include 31 medical workers, 121 teachers, 107 students, six employers of closed facilities, nine law enforcement officers, 28 civil servants, 215 people with chronic diseases, and 1,784 locals.

    As the press service of the health office of Atyrau region said, since February 1, 2021, a total of 180,764 people have been given at least one jab of COVID-19 vaccine and 130,303 – two jabs in the region.

    Earlier it was reported that 98 parents with COVID-19 are in severe condition Aryrau region.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

