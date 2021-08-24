Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Atyrau region

Atyrau rgn administers 1st COVID-19 vaccine jab to over 180 thou residents

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
24 August 2021, 12:50
Atyrau rgn administers 1st COVID-19 vaccine jab to over 180 thou residents

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Over 180 thousand residents of Atyrau region have received at least one jab of COVID-19 vaccine, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Over the past day, 2,302 Atyrau region residents have received the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine.

Those vaccinated include 31 medical workers, 121 teachers, 107 students, six employers of closed facilities, nine law enforcement officers, 28 civil servants, 215 people with chronic diseases, and 1,784 locals.

As the press service of the health office of Atyrau region said, since February 1, 2021, a total of 180,764 people have been given at least one jab of COVID-19 vaccine and 130,303 – two jabs in the region.

Earlier it was reported that 98 parents with COVID-19 are in severe condition Aryrau region.


Atyrau region   Coronavirus   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings