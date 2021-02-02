Go to the main site
    Atyrau residents feeling fine after coronavirus vaccine injection

    2 February 2021, 14:45

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – All residents of Atyrau city inoculated against COVID-19 on the first day of the nationwide vaccination campaign are feeling fine, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    135 people were given the first dose of the vaccine against COVID-19 in Atyrau on Day 1 of the vaccination campaign. Of 135, 55 people were inoculated at the municipal outpatient clinics, 70 – at the outpatient clinic of Geolog settlement and 10 – at the regional hospital.

    The governor of Atyrau region as well as healthcare workers and heads of medical institutions of the regions were among the first to get the first dose of the vaccine against COVID-19.

    All those inoculated are doing fine. They haven’t experienced any side effects or complications.

    It bears to remind that 24 regional primary care facilities are equipped to carry out vaccination of the population. Of these, 15 facilities are public, while the rest are private medical facilities.

    1,000 doses of the vaccine against COVID-19 has been delivered to Atyrau region.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

