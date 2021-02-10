Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Atyrau region

    Atyrau region unveils fish processing plant

    10 February 2021, 18:29

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM A fish processing plant opened at one of the villages of Atyrau region, Kazinform reports.

    «The new production facility opened at Birlik village of Kurmangazy district in Atyrau region. 50 people obtained there employment. An investor from Russia was attracted to realize there the project worth KZT 200 mln. The plant is expected to process up to 30 tons of fish a day,» governor of district Kairat Nurtayev said.

    The same fish processing plant will be launched soon in Tengiz village, Kurmangazy district.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Atyrau region
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    2 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    3 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    4 Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
    5 Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region