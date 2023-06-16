Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.05 eur/kzt 485.5

    rub/kzt 5.32 cny/kzt 62.28
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Atyrau region

    Atyrau region transfers KZT 1.6 tn to National Fund

    16 June 2023, 14:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM «In 2022 the gross regional product of Atyrau region is estimated at 14.1 trillion tenge, the index of actual volume made 101.6%,» Governor Serik Shapkenov told a briefing.

    As stated there the share of the region’s economy in the country's GDP rose to 13.7%, and the gross regional product per capita made 20.5 million tenge.

    «Since the beginning of the year, the taxes and other obligatory payments reached 2.6 trillion tenge. Of which 1 trillion tenge was transferred to the republican budget, 1.6 trillion tenge to the National Fund,» Shapkenov added.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Atyrau region Government of Kazakhstan Economy
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Bublik celebrates historic win in Halle
    2 June 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 June 26. Today's Birthdays
    4 Kazakhstan to brace for rain and thunderstorm on Jun 26
    5 Alexey Lutsenko takes road race title in Kazakhstan