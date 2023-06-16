Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Atyrau region transfers KZT 1.6 tn to National Fund

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
16 June 2023, 14:00
ASTANA. KAZINFORM «In 2022 the gross regional product of Atyrau region is estimated at 14.1 trillion tenge, the index of actual volume made 101.6%,» Governor Serik Shapkenov told a briefing.

As stated there the share of the region’s economy in the country's GDP rose to 13.7%, and the gross regional product per capita made 20.5 million tenge.

«Since the beginning of the year, the taxes and other obligatory payments reached 2.6 trillion tenge. Of which 1 trillion tenge was transferred to the republican budget, 1.6 trillion tenge to the National Fund,» Shapkenov added.


Atyrau region   Government of Kazakhstan   Economy  
