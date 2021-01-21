Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Atyrau region

Atyrau region toughens quarantine measures

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
21 January 2021, 21:36
Atyrau region toughens quarantine measures

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM The chief state sanitary doctor of Atyrau region announced the tightening of quarantine measures until stabilization of the epidemiological situation, Kazinform reports.

Quarantine and restriction measures will be also extended at Tengiz.

Wearing of masks is mandatory. People aged 65 and older are recommended to stay home but for going to groceries, pharmacy and hospitals. All people are urged to avoid places of public gathering, keep social distancing, to wear masks and observe personal hygiene rules.

It is still banned to hold mass events at home and public places.

The new decree takes effect from 00:00 January 22, 2021.


Atyrau region   Coronavirus  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings