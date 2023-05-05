Atyrau region to repair 12 cultural facilities, Minister Oralov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Culture and Sports Minister Askhat Oralov paid a working visit to Atyrau region, Kazinform quotes the regional communications service.

The Minister met with the residents and answered their questions, told them about the Ministry’s work, and the development of the country’s culture, sports, tourism and cinema.

He noted the cultural policy concept of Kazakhstan for 2023-2029 was approved, and the key goals were defined.

Two new cultural facilities will open in Atyrau region this year, 12 more will be repaired. 20 new sports and physical culture facilities will be built by 2027.

«This year will celebrate the jubilees of well-known people, including the 800th anniversary of Sultan Baibars, and the 125th anniversary of scientist Temirbek Zhurgenov. Besides, scientific conferences, roundtables, and exhibitions dated to the jubilee of the son of Desht-i Qipchaq, which means «Steppe of the Kipchaks» are being organized. Days of Kazakhstan Culture will be held this autumn in Egypt. One of the streets of Astana was named at the beginning of the year after Baibars,» the Minister said.























