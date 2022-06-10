Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Atyrau region to receive 8bn tenge for business support

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
10 June 2022, 08:26
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 8bn tenge has been allocated this year in Atyrau region to support local businesses, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«8bln tenge was allocated as part of implementation of the National Entrepreneurship Development Program. This amount is 23% higher compared to the last year's indicator. 6bn tenge was spent on subsidizing loan interest rates, 1.9bln tenge was used for loans guarantee and 106mn tenge was provided as state grants. 76 projects were financed,» acting chief of the local business and tourism administration Nurbol Zhanabekov says.

He said that a regional program had been launched to support rural businessmen. 3,3bn tenge was envisaged for this purpose in the regional budget in 2013-2022. 531 projects were financed in total and 718 jobs were created.

60,795 small and medium business entities are operating in the region to date.


