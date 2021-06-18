Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Atyrau region to construct 16 healthcare facilities

Kudrenok Tatyana
18 June 2021, 14:29
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 16 healthcare facilities are to be constructed in Atyrau region in the nearest future, akim (governor) of the region Makhambet Dosmukhambetov announced at the reporting meeting with the population, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«In order to improve medical services offered and decrease mortality we are to construct 16 healthcare facilities in the region, including a regional general hospital and a radiologic center for cancer-stricken patients,» governor Dosmukhambetov said at the meeting at the Central Communications Service.

It was noted that at the instruction of the Head of State the Kazakh Government had adopted the Comprehensive Plan for the socioeconomic development of Atyrau region for 2021-2025. The plan is called to solve existing problems which are of concern for local residents and raise their living standards.

At the meeting the governor also revealed that the region’s population had increased 1.5fold over the years of independence.


