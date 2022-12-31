Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 469.18 eur/kzt 499.07

    rub/kzt 6.8 cny/kzt 67.39
Weather:
Astana-4-6℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Atyrau region to channel KZT 1.5 bln to raise rural income

    31 December 2022, 11:32

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM The agro-industrial complex development issued were debated during the working visit of the Kazakh Vice Minister of Agriculture to Atyrau region. It was revealed that this year Atyrau region allocated KZT 2.8 bln for the cattle breeding development. 500 farm households received subsidies, the Ministry’s press service reports.

    Abulkhair Tamabek told locals about the approval of the project aimed at improving rural income in Kazakhstan. To this end the rural population may get soft microloans for the development of own business. In particular, Atyrau region will receive KZT 1.5 bln this year. He called the locals to take part in the microlending program.

    Besides, the Vice Minister visited the farm households such as Karat mill and Saraishyk breeding farm. The latter produces 180,000 tons of milk and 140,000 of milk products.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Atyrau region Government of Kazakhstan Agro-industrial complex development
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan to develop 15 new renewables projects in 2023
    2 Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Assaubayeva wins World Blitz Chess Championship in Almaty
    3 Gas production dropped in Kazakhstan in 2022
    4 Tokayev visits National Research Center for Maternal and Child Health
    5 Smailov holds 1st meeting of presidential election program implementation headquarters