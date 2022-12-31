Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Atyrau region to channel KZT 1.5 bln to raise rural income

31 December 2022, 11:32
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM The agro-industrial complex development issued were debated during the working visit of the Kazakh Vice Minister of Agriculture to Atyrau region. It was revealed that this year Atyrau region allocated KZT 2.8 bln for the cattle breeding development. 500 farm households received subsidies, the Ministry’s press service reports.

Abulkhair Tamabek told locals about the approval of the project aimed at improving rural income in Kazakhstan. To this end the rural population may get soft microloans for the development of own business. In particular, Atyrau region will receive KZT 1.5 bln this year. He called the locals to take part in the microlending program.

Besides, the Vice Minister visited the farm households such as Karat mill and Saraishyk breeding farm. The latter produces 180,000 tons of milk and 140,000 of milk products.


