Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Atyrau region to build 5 medical facilities

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
24 May 2022, 07:50
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM This year the city of Atyrau and regions will build five medical facilities, Kazinform learnt from the akimat’s press service.

«Construction of 25-seat outpatient clinics in Kokarna and Kara depo city districts, and a 75-bed infectious diseases hospital in Kulsary continues. Construction of a 50-seat clinic started in Bereke district. It is planned to start construction of an 80-bed building for a children’s rehabilitation centre,» deputy head of the construction department of Atyrau region Nurbergen Kussainov said.

The building of the two healthcare facilities funded through the local budget was completed last year. Notably, a 200-bed infectious diseases hospital was built in Kulsary at the expenses of the oil company working in Zhylyoi district.


