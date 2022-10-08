Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Atyrau region

    Atyrau region to build 36 sports centers till 2025

    8 October 2022, 11:49

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM The administration of Atyrau region launched a large-scale program on construction of sports grounds and sports centers in several districts and in the city of Atyrau, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Press Secretary of the Regional Physical Culture and Sport Department Ilyas Shaikhiyev, three sports centers are planned to be built in Atyrau. «As per the Comprehensive Plan of Atyrau region’s Socio-Economic Development, 36 new sports centers will be built in the region from 2022 to 2025,» he said.

    A sports and recreation center will be commissioned this year in Makhambet district, and a multifunctional sports center will be opened in Makat settlement. Besides, the central stadium in Kulsary town was modernized.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Atyrau region Kazakhstan Atyrau
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan to host II Turkic Universiade in 2023
    Gusting wind, precipitation to hit Kazakhstan Nov 12-13
    President proposes to create Turkic States’ Green Finance Council
    Crucial to develop transport corridors among OTS countries - Tokayev
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
    2 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050
    3 Kazakh President arrives in Samarqand for a working visit
    4 Astana Opera: Knight-Errant Don Quixote in the Kazakh capital
    5 Kazakh President and Hungary’s PM hold talks