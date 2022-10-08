8 October 2022, 11:49

Atyrau region to build 36 sports centers till 2025

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM The administration of Atyrau region launched a large-scale program on construction of sports grounds and sports centers in several districts and in the city of Atyrau, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Press Secretary of the Regional Physical Culture and Sport Department Ilyas Shaikhiyev, three sports centers are planned to be built in Atyrau. «As per the Comprehensive Plan of Atyrau region’s Socio-Economic Development, 36 new sports centers will be built in the region from 2022 to 2025,» he said.

A sports and recreation center will be commissioned this year in Makhambet district, and a multifunctional sports center will be opened in Makat settlement. Besides, the central stadium in Kulsary town was modernized.