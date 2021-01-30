Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Atyrau region

    Atyrau region to build 3 schools and 2 hospitals

    30 January 2021, 14:37

    ATYRAU REGION. KAZINFORM Three schools and two hospitals will be built in Zhylyoi district in Atyrau region, Kazinform reports.

    A 300-seat school will be constructed in Maikomgen village. Construction of a 300-seat school and a 580-seat school is underway in Kulsary town. It will complete this year.

    «Construction of a 75-bed hospital started in Kulsary. A 200-bed modular infectious diseases hospital will be built in the first half of the year,» head of the region Makhambet Dosmukhambetov said.

    Atyrau region, like many other regions in Kazakhstan, is striving to offer its residents the best opporutnities in terms of education and medical services.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Atyrau region Construction
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year
    President Tokayev meets with CEO of Eni Claudio Descalzi
    Germany's industrial output rebounds in April
    Kyzylorda rgn provides up to KZT38bn to imporve roads
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    2 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    3 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    4 Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
    5 Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region