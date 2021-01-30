Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Atyrau region

Atyrau region to build 3 schools and 2 hospitals

Автор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
30 January 2021, 14:37
Atyrau region to build 3 schools and 2 hospitals

ATYRAU REGION. KAZINFORM Three schools and two hospitals will be built in Zhylyoi district in Atyrau region, Kazinform reports.

A 300-seat school will be constructed in Maikomgen village. Construction of a 300-seat school and a 580-seat school is underway in Kulsary town. It will complete this year.

«Construction of a 75-bed hospital started in Kulsary. A 200-bed modular infectious diseases hospital will be built in the first half of the year,» head of the region Makhambet Dosmukhambetov said.

Atyrau region, like many other regions in Kazakhstan, is striving to offer its residents the best opporutnities in terms of education and medical services.
Atyrau region   Construction   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings