Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Atyrau region

    Atyrau region’s population increased 1.5fold over years of independence – governor

    18 June 2021, 13:57

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Population of Atyrau region has increased 1.5fold over the years of Independence, akim (governor) of the region Makhambet Dosmukhambetov said Friday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «The regional population has increased 1.5fold (by 52%) amounting to 661,000 people. Average life expectancy in the region has grown from 66 to 70.5 years,» governor Dosmukhambetov revealed at the reporting meeting with the population at the Central Communications Service.

    In his words, over the years of independence key social and economic indicators have considerably improved in the region.

    Governor Dosmukhambetov believes that it is all the result of the wise and well-balanced policy carried out by First President-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as well as stability and unity in the society.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Atyrau region
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    2 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    3 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    4 Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
    5 Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region