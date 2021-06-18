Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Atyrau region’s population increased 1.5fold over years of independence – governor

Kudrenok Tatyana
18 June 2021, 13:57
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Population of Atyrau region has increased 1.5fold over the years of Independence, akim (governor) of the region Makhambet Dosmukhambetov said Friday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The regional population has increased 1.5fold (by 52%) amounting to 661,000 people. Average life expectancy in the region has grown from 66 to 70.5 years,» governor Dosmukhambetov revealed at the reporting meeting with the population at the Central Communications Service.

In his words, over the years of independence key social and economic indicators have considerably improved in the region.

Governor Dosmukhambetov believes that it is all the result of the wise and well-balanced policy carried out by First President-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as well as stability and unity in the society.


