Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Atyrau region

Atyrau region's delegation to visit Egypt to celebrate 800th anniversary of Sultan Baybars

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
11 May 2023, 11:25
Atyrau region's delegation to visit Egypt to celebrate 800th anniversary of Sultan Baybars Photo: Rahim Koilybayev

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM A delegation of Atyrau region will visit Egypt in August on the occasion of the 800th anniversary of Sultan Baybars, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the regional department of culture, Days of Kazakhstan Culture will be held in June in Egypt in celebration of the 800th anniversary of Sultan Baybars. In August, the delegation of the region will visit Egypt to continue the celebrations devoted to this jubilee event.

The fourth Mamluk sultan of Egypt and Syria, of Turkic Kipchak origin was an outstanding commander of the Middle East. Nicknamed as Abu al-Futuh which means Father of Conquests, he reached success in repelling the aggression of the Iranian Il-khanate and the crusaders of the West.


Atyrau region   Culture  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Several injured as predawn M5.2 quake rattles Tokyo Bay area
Several injured as predawn M5.2 quake rattles Tokyo Bay area
Kazakh Ambassador presents credentials to President of Algeria
Kazakh Ambassador presents credentials to President of Algeria
Rio de Janeiro to host G20 summit in 2024
Rio de Janeiro to host G20 summit in 2024
Rain and thunderstorm forecast in Kazakhstan May 11
Rain and thunderstorm forecast in Kazakhstan May 11
Atyrau region's delegation to visit Egypt to celebrate 800th anniversary of Sultan Baybars
Atyrau region's delegation to visit Egypt to celebrate 800th anniversary of Sultan Baybars
May 11. Today's Birthdays
May 11. Today's Birthdays
S Korea's Yoon announces end to nearly all COVID-19 restrictions
S Korea's Yoon announces end to nearly all COVID-19 restrictions
Earthquake hits Afghanistan
Earthquake hits Afghanistan
Kazinform correspondent’s car set on fire in Atyrau
Kazinform correspondent’s car set on fire in Atyrau