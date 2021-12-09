Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Atyrau region

    Atyrau region reveals infectious diseases hospital and ICU occupancy rates

    9 December 2021, 07:20

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – The occupancy rate stands at 16.7% at the infectious diseases hospitals and ICU occupancy – 25.8% in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the press service of the health office of Atyrau region, 97 are being treated at the infectious diseases hospitals in the region, occupying 16.7% of the total beds. 15 patients are in intensive care units, two of whom is on artificial lung ventilation. The ICU bed occupancy stands at 25.8%.

    It was earlier reported that the number of people given COVID-19 booster shots stands at 1,025.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Atyrau region Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    2 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    3 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    4 Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
    5 Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region