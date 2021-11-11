Go to the main site
    Atyrau region reveals infectious diseases hospital and ICU occupancy rates

    11 November 2021, 11:47

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – The occupancy rate stands at 22.6% at the infectious diseases hospitals and ICU occupancy – 18.7% in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the press service of the health office of Atyrau region, 165 are being treated at the infectious diseases hospitals in the region, occupying 22.6% of the total beds. 14 patients are in intensive care units, one of whom is on artificial lung ventilation. The ICU bed occupancy stands at 18.7%.

    The novel coronavirus has claimed the life of one people in the region in the past day.

    It was earlier reported that the number of COVID-19 patients is on the wave at the Tengiz oilfield.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Atyrau region Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
