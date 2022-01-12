Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    Atyrau region reports surge in COVID-19 cases

    12 January 2022, 17:15

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Atyrau region reported a spike in a number of fresh COVID-19 cases. In the past day the region added over 130 new COVID-19 cases, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the press service of the Atyrau region healthcare department, after 139 new cases of the coronavirus infection had been detected in the region, it returned to the high-risk ‘red’ zone in terms of spread of COVID-19. Of 139, 110 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the city of Atyrau. 29 fresh infections were added at the Tengiz oilfield.

    Of 139, only 77 COVID-19 patients had symptoms of the coronavirus infection. 22 people made full recoveries from the virus in the past day. Almost 500 people are treated for COVID-19 in the region.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Atyrau region Coronavirus COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Over 420 tick bite cases recorded in Zhambyl region
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    2 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    3 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    4 Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
    5 Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region