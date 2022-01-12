Atyrau region reports surge in COVID-19 cases

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Atyrau region reported a spike in a number of fresh COVID-19 cases. In the past day the region added over 130 new COVID-19 cases, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the Atyrau region healthcare department, after 139 new cases of the coronavirus infection had been detected in the region, it returned to the high-risk ‘red’ zone in terms of spread of COVID-19. Of 139, 110 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the city of Atyrau. 29 fresh infections were added at the Tengiz oilfield.

Of 139, only 77 COVID-19 patients had symptoms of the coronavirus infection. 22 people made full recoveries from the virus in the past day. Almost 500 people are treated for COVID-19 in the region.