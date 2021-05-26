Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Atyrau region reports surge in COVID-19 cases

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
26 May 2021, 15:52
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Over the last 24 hours Atyrau region confirmed 64 new coronavirus cases. The day before the number of cases reached 36, Kazinform reports.

35 new cases were detected in the city of Atyrau, the healthcare department reports. 52 people recovered from COVID-19 over the last 24h ours. 516 people are being treated for coronavirus at home, 144 patients are staying at the modular hospital, 133 at the regional hospital #2, 127 at the district infectious diseases hospitals, 53 at Tengiz oilfield hospital.

Atyrau region remains in the high COVID-19 risk red zone as of today.


