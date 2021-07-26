Go to the main site
    Atyrau region reports over 400 new COVID-19 cases in 24h

    26 July 2021, 20:04

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 420 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been added in Atyrau region in the past 24 hours. Of 420, 268 new COVID-19 cases were detected in Atyrau city alone, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    39 fresh infections were reported at the Tengiz oilfield. The highest number of daily infections among districts – 50 – was logged in in Zhylyoisk district.

    Of 420 newly confirmed cases, 262 COVID-19 patients have symptoms of the novel coronavirus, while 158 have no symptoms at all.

    257 people were discharged from the regional hospitals after fully recovering from the virus in the past day. Presently, 3,442 people receive outpatient treatment and over 1,000 are treated for COVID-19 at infectious facilities of the region.

    Atyrau region is currently in the ‘red zone’ in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

