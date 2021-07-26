Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

Atyrau region reports over 400 new COVID-19 cases in 24h

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
26 July 2021, 20:04
Atyrau region reports over 400 new COVID-19 cases in 24h

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 420 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been added in Atyrau region in the past 24 hours. Of 420, 268 new COVID-19 cases were detected in Atyrau city alone, Kazinform correspondent reports.

39 fresh infections were reported at the Tengiz oilfield. The highest number of daily infections among districts – 50 – was logged in in Zhylyoisk district.

Of 420 newly confirmed cases, 262 COVID-19 patients have symptoms of the novel coronavirus, while 158 have no symptoms at all.

257 people were discharged from the regional hospitals after fully recovering from the virus in the past day. Presently, 3,442 people receive outpatient treatment and over 1,000 are treated for COVID-19 at infectious facilities of the region.

Atyrau region is currently in the ‘red zone’ in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection.


Atyrau region   Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings