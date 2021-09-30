Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Atyrau region reports over 20 COVID-19 patients in critical condition

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
30 September 2021, 07:17
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 27 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition at infectious facilities in Atyrau region. Six COVID-19 patients are on life support, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the healthcare department of Atyrau region, 313 people diagnosed with the coronavirus infection are being treated at infectious facilities of the region.

Bed occupancy at infectious facilities stands at 13.3%. 27 COVID-19 patients are staying at the intensive care units, six of them are on life support. Bed occupancy at the intensive care units totals 30%.

Earlier it was reported that 811 residents of Atyrau region had been inoculated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccines in one day.


Coronavirus   Kazakhstan-2050 Strategy   COVID-19   Healthcare  
